To the editor,
Politicians who claim to care about animal welfare should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who haven’t heard the term before, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. There are few things our leaders could support that would do more to relieve nonhuman suffering.
Though the new protein is rapidly making its way through the regulatory process, further government money is needed for cellular-agriculture development. This will help cultivated meat achieve price parity with slaughtered meat, which is crucial for widespread adoption. Compassionate legislators should support the goal.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut