To the editor:
Recent news reports about the Secret Service deleting interagency text communications from Jan. 5 and 6, after the House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol requested that information, adds yet another layer of intrigue to the saga of Jan. 6.
It has also come to light that Anthony Ornato, the head of Trump's White House Secret Service detail, who Trump also appointed as his deputy chief of staff, a truly unprecedented action, had ordered Vice President Mike Pence's Secret Service detail to evacuate Pence from the Capitol and take him to a secure location at Andrews Air Force Base.
But Pence refused to get into his limousine, telling his security detail, "I am not getting into the car."
According to the anti-Trump conservative blog and podcast known as "The Bulwark," an anonymous source close to Pence said the vice president knew if he vacated the Capitol he would likely not be allowed to return to certify the election results — thus throwing the country into a dangerous constitutional crisis.
Now, I do not agree with Mike Pence on much of anything, politically or philosophically, but I have to admire the respect for, and dedication to, the rule of law, the Constitution, and the traditions and principles upon which our country was founded that he displayed in the face of enormous pressure from Donald Trump and his co-conspirators.
But back to the Secret Service, and the possibility the agency deleted text communications between agents assigned to protect the president and vice president in order to prevent the Jan. 6 committee from gaining access to them.
The $64,000 question is, "Why?"
In addition to that troubling question, the Washington Post has reported that the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, opted to transfer several Secret Service agents who had been assigned to the Trump detail out of the White House before the Bidens moved in.
Why? There were concerns some of those agents were Trump "loyalists" who could not be trusted to adequately protect Joe Biden.
Think about that for a minute.
It has always been clear, at least to anyone paying attention, that the events of Jan. 6 were about much more than a spontaneous action by a bunch of aggrieved citizens engaging in "legitimate political discourse," to quote the Republican National Committee.
As the Jan. 6 committee has methodically laid out, the events of that day were, in fact, part of an intricate conspiracy concocted in the White House designed to overturn the results of a free and fair election and prevent the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.
The violent and gullible hooligans who got duped by Donald Trump into doing his violent and treasonous bidding were just one facet of a much wider and more insidious conspiracy.
The latest news about the Secret Service raises the possibility that even members of law enforcement were involved in a conspiracy that not only involved the rioting mob, but senior members of the White House staff — including Donald Trump himself.
Given the growing threat to national security posed by white, Christian Nationalist, extremist groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, even the possibility that such groups have sympathizers in law enforcement, the military, and the White House, is truly frightening.
But significant evidence suggests that is, indeed, the case.
What happened on Jan. 6 was a direct assault on our nation by a deluded demagogue of a man and his extremist followers who see in him a kind of messianic figure who they believe will return America to some mythical days of glory that never actually existed.
The immediate dangers posed by Jan. 6 have passed, but lingering dangers remain.
"Small l, small d" liberal democracy, the rule of law, indeed, the Constitution itself, are under siege in America in ways that are truly unprecedented.
Let's hope a majority of Americans wake up before it really is too late.
Michael Cook,
Gloucester