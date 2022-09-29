To the editor:
Under the guise of the present “capitalist system" the City of Gloucester has fallen under control of an “elite few” who purchase the land and waterfront with all its “commonwealth of assets.”
The private elite with their purchase and control of the land/waterfront now dictate the “design and development” of the community’s assets. The elite’s No. 1 goal is to continue to buy and expand their control. A false promise of “payback” to the community through a scheme of “Trickle Down Economics” never occurs.
Meanwhile, "The State" pays out millions to “The Elite” in subsidized roads, infrastructures, and facilities. Citizens and taxpayers are left on the hook with a degraded environment, a failing quality of life and an illusion the system works for “them.”
The solution to this never ending exploitation is: CRITICAL THINKING!
However in words attributed to Nietzsche: “People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed."
The Rev. Richard Emmanuel,
Gloucester