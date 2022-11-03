To the editor:
Our nation's energy policies are failing us. We are headed for shortages and high prices like in Europe and California. In fact with diesel, we already have serious shortages and high prices.
President Joe Biden was elected with a promise to get rid of fossil fuels. Energy companies had already been reducing investment in exploration and production under pressure from activists and regulators. We can begin to reverse this disastrous trend with next week’s election.
Leaders and "experts" have us rushing into "renewables" before we can adequately replace fossil fuels. And we do dumb things like prevent new pipelines, restrict new gas hookups, and force people into EVs.
No one asks the obvious question — "What resources are needed to replace energy supplied by fossil fuels?"
Metallurgy professor Simon Michaux of the Geological Survey of Finland finds we are far short of all minerals and metals. Known reserves of copper are only 19% of what's needed. At the highest rate, it would take 189 years to produce. Lithium reserves are 2.3% of what's needed and would take 9920 years to produce.
Leaders need to provide a sane energy policy that preserves our standard of living. The Democrat machine in this state is not up to the task. They have put us in this place. Republicans Geoff Diehl for governor and Bob May for Congress deserve your vote if you want to avoid the disaster that is waiting for us.
Richard Smith,
Marblehead