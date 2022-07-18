To the editor:
On Sunday, July 3, I had a medical issue while in Gloucester Harbor.
Two Gloucester assistant harbormasters got me to shore, where Gloucester Rescue squad members treated me and took me to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
For two days I was at Addison Gilbert where I received excellent care in both the emergency room and Steele Wing from all staff and support staff.
Many thanks to all of you for what you do to help others, every day!
Roger Lesch,
Gloucester Harbor Department,
Rockport Police Department (retired)