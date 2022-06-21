To the editor,
I am appalled by the events of Jan 6th. I am fearful for the future of our democracy. But I am also hopeful.
Appalled to see what one ego-blinded power hungry person can do to an entire country. Fearful to think that the next time he or someone like him could be successful. And more fearful that many Americans will think little of this and react as if it will not affect them or their loved ones.
But I am also hopeful as I witness the self sacrifice and efforts of many who have defended our Constitution and the dedicated members of Congress (maybe less so those congressmen who have supported or excused the behavior of this mad man).
My name is Donald. I am a senior with a heart bruised and battered by these lawless insurrectionists and a brutal and immoral ex-president who deserves to have his citizenship revoked and then deported. He must, at the least, pay restitution to all the persons harmed by his destructive actions and words.
Donald Milotte,
Newburyport