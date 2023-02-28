To the editor,
On Feb. 27, the Gloucester Daily Times printed a letter "'Biden's War'?" from a man from Portland, Connecticut. Why? Said letter espoused a far-right point of view with accompanying jargon: “woke ideologies replacing reality”, “troop demoralizing gender-pronoun correctness.”
“Biden’s war”? The letter writer was able to write such a letter — as unbalanced as it is — because we live in a democracy with freedom of speech. This is what Ukraine is fighting for against a brutal authoritarian regime.
Please print letters in our community that come from our community. If we disagree, perhaps we can sit down over a cup of coffee to share and listen to our differing points of view.
Sue Bumagin
Gloucester