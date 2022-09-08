To the editor: I question the rationale of the editorial “forgiving student debt good for borrowers, economy,” published in the Gloucester Daily Times on Aug 25.
If in your opinion this was a good move for the economy, can you explain what rewards are in store for the many people that planned and saved for their kids education from the day they were born, having worked extra long days, overtime shifts and teaching their kids that they to will need to help prepare by getting summer jobs when age permits? When the time comes for college, teach them to make an assessment and choose a school that is within their budget? Community colleges and state schools offer many good programs and are within reach of those that have made even the slightest effort. By teaching this valuable lesson — “understanding the value of a dollar and not spending what you can’t afford” — gives these kids a good mindset to enter college.
I understand that people do need help and if they show documentation of summer jobs starting in high school through and after college and still can’t make ends meet then maybe being able to apply for help could be beneficial but to hand out this kind of money is not only the wrong message to be sending to our young people but a slap in the face to all the hard-working Americans who have worked hard to pay their own way. Evidently the only reward in store for them is more bills to pay due to skyrocketing inflation caused by another bad idea by this administration.
Tom Budrow, Rockport