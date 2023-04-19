To the editor:
In my view, the least important aspect of the Dominion v. Fox News suit was the issue of money. If there’s to be no public testimony: What about Fox accounting for the damage that has been done to my country as a result of Fox News’ guilt — for its willful, pernicious, egregious behavior promoting The Big Lie?
As Dominion settled for money, I want my country to step forward and insist with standing that the pairing of Fox and News constitutes an obscene deception — a lie — and as such must never be paired again. That’s electronically, in print or spoken word. Never again should 30+% of our population be encouraged to turn to Fox for news.
Fred Cowan
Gloucester