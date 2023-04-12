To the editor:
In colonial times, individuals independently produced their own food, built their own log cabins and wove their own cloth for clothing. Life was hard. Government played a very small role in peoples’ lives.
Today, we collaborate, with each worker doing his or her own thing, and have both more comfort and more opportunity for new experiences. There is far less human suffering. The government provides the structure within which we live and private enterprises provide most of the goods and services that we consume. In other countries, governments go further and provide all of their citizens with access to advanced education and health care. That seems to work well: five of the world’s seven happiest nations are in Scandinavia, where government services represent a far larger percentage of GDP than in here United States, which ranks nineteenth.
Many Americans are skeptical about government’s ability to do anything well and want to limit government spending. Rather than starving our government, wouldn’t it make more sense to focus on improving it?
Milt Lauenstein,
Exeter, N.H.