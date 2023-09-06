To the editor:
Cape Ann seems to have won the weather lottery this year, at least so far. Plenty of nice beach days. Gardens and trees are happy. A goldilocks summer.
But, let’s not be lulled into complacency. The rest of the nation experienced searing and deadly heat waves from Florida through Texas, Arizona, and Nevada and the Midwest. Records were surpassed with temperatures soaring toward 110℉ or higher during the day and not going below 95℉ at night for 30 days in a row in some places. Hot tub temperatures (101℉) in the ocean arrived in South Florida, a marine heat wave that indicates coral bleaching that threatens multiple marine species. Massive wildfires in Canada, a hurricane in Southern California, and a Category 4 hurricane in Florida (again) mean that we are witnessing the telltale signs of climate change that were predicted as the planet warms.
While we enjoy this bittersweet end to summer and hope for a sparkling September on Cape Ann, we can be certain that the heat waves experienced in the rest of the nation and globally will happen more regularly. Let us not be lulled into thinking that our fall and winter will not be without storms that could cause coastal damage or that we will avoid the weather extremes that other New England states have experienced this year with rain events that caused dangerous flash floods and tornadoes.
The truth is, we are in a national and worldwide climate emergency.
As hard as it is to think about this, we must have hope and take action. It’s time for our Cape Ann communities to work together to address the cause of our climate emergency: greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. Climate mitigation actions to reduce emissions include decarbonization — electrification — in our buildings and transportation. This is urgently needed. Getting to Net Zero in less than 20 years (2040) will take both political and individual will.
All four Cape Ann municipalities can coordinate efforts on coastal resilience with a willingness to achieve protective climate adaptation solutions. It involves difficult choices. Incremental sea level rise and storm surge necessitate hard and soft infrastructure investments. Cape Ann residents, families, at-risk and environmental justice neighborhoods, and businesses need climate education, community engagement, and discussion to understand the crisis and how they will be impacted.
TownGreen is purposely preparing the region for climate changes and impacts through its climate awareness education, on-location field trips, in-person participatory workshops, and community engagement convenings. Attend one of our upcoming climate programs and online open forums. Learn more at https://towngreen2025.org.
Dick Prouty, TownGreen chair
Maureen Aylward, director