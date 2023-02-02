To the editor,
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House would like to extend a heartfelt “thank You” to the local businesses, organizations, and individual donors who generously contributed to the 2022 Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund. This fund was created in 2020 as a collaborative initiative to help ease the financial burden of the holidays for families living in Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, and Rockport.
For three consecutive years, the community stepped up and we reached our fundraising goal of $85,000, serving 1,273 kids (591 households) with gift cards for children ages 18 and younger.
We were also touched by the generous toy donations made by local community toy drives, benefiting many of our families participating in the program.
Thank you to this year’s business supporters: Institution for Savings, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Brookline Bank, TD Bank, Manchester Police Union, HVV Massachusetts, Beauport Hospitality Group, Jajo Realty Trust, Cape Ann Lobstermen, Brace Cove Foundation, Brian Orr Pediatrics, Mina Dental, Clean Water Industries, J & D Transportation, Jimary LLC, GHS Girls Hockey Team, Manchester Women’s Club, and Dogtown Books.
The support of the 2022 Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund is yet another reminder of the generous and caring community on Greater Cape Ann. You stepped up and truly made a positive difference during challenging times. Thank you!
Peggy Hegarty-Steck, Action Inc.
Eric Mitchell, Pathways for Children
Melissa Dimond, Wellspring House