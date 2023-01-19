To the editor:
The new Republican House majority is a collection of election deniers, QAnon conspiracists, Fascists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.
They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn't even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.
We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda. Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote, our right to an abortion, and incredibly: Social Security, and Medicare which we have contributed money to our whole lives!
Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.
It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda starting now.
Ian Neil Milgram
Gloucester