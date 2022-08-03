To the editor:
Congressman Seth Moulton’s military and political leadership show personal bravery, genuine commitment to saving lives, and qualification to represent fellow Americans.
On the scourge of gun violence plaguing schools across the nation, Seth is calling for action, particularly for stricter regulation of the same deadly automatic weapons he carried in Iraq. His leadership on this issue earned him endorsements from leading gun violence prevention groups, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence. He also has the Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action on Gun Violence.
Additionally, Seth is keen on addressing the nation’s rampant mental health crisis, starting with an effort to properly recognize it. Seth co-led the creation of the newly implemented 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which will undoubtedly save countless lives, and even speaks openly about his experiences with post-traumatic stress from his time as a Marine. That takes courage. The Congressman works to ensure that every American with a mental health concern is given the best possible opportunity to address it.
Seth is saving lives, drawing national bipartisan praise and support. He’s an example we need more of in Congress today.
Graham Owens,
Boston