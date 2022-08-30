To the editor:
I rarely have need to reach out to my local legislators for assistance.
I had that need this time last year, when my dear friend Lee Marshall was dying from breast cancer.
I called Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante's office to speak with her and connected with one of her staff, asking them to have Rep. Ferrante call me back. I followed up the call with a handwritten letter explaining that I wanted to speak with her about her position on the Medical Aid in Dying legislation working its way through the legislative process.
Rep. Ferrante never returned my call nor replied to my letter.
I want a rep who responds to their constituents. That's the job.
The fact that I was asking for support for something she opposes does not relieve her of her obligation to respond to me. I was and am upset with her for not working to pass what is an empathetic, compassionate piece of legislation that would give terminally ill people some choice over how they will die. Her lack of responsiveness is disqualifying.
Please join me in supporting Nathaniel Mulcahy, a man of conscience, who will work for all of his constituents, not only those with whom he agrees.
Bob Cellucci,
Gloucester