To the editor:
I am a registered Independent voter and an animal rights activist. I am voting to re-elect Bruce Tarr as my state senator and to elect Maura Healey as governor. Together, they bring bipartisan representation to Massachusetts residents.
Serving in the Massachusetts Senate since 1995 and elected minority leader in 2011, Senator Tarr has steadfastly worked to better the lives of the citizens whom he represents. Instrumental in creating policies that address education, housing, tax relief, and elder concerns, Bruce also drove the passage of the state’s stem cell research law. He has been a major architect for passing animal protection legislation, including: PAWS/PAWSII (Protect Animal Welfare and Safety) acts; the original, also known as the Puppy Doe Act, was enacted after the horrific torture of a young dog. PAWS II builds upon the original with additional anti-cruelty provisions. Bruce championed “The Beagle Bill,” which allows for dogs and cats used in medical research to be adopted — not killed — once their utility to science is complete; and he has cosponsored legislation that takes action against illegal hunting and helps to protect endangered wildlife species.
As Massachusetts’ attorney general, Maura Healey has proven herself a determined advocate as “the people’s lawyer,” fearless in battling large corporations, including those complicit in the opioid crisis, holding them accountable for their role in harming citizens. She is committed to protecting women’s rights, and she is committed to justice. Her consistent leadership and unfaltering work ethic will make her an outstanding governor for Massachusetts.
Kathleen Downey,
Newbury