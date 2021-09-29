To the editor:
To the vaccine-hesitant: Okay, you don’t want the vaccine. Your body, your choice — I get that. But what would you do if you broke a bone? Or if your child had a concussion? Or if your spouse suffered a heart attack? My guess is that you would go to the hospital.
The problem is that right now, emergency rooms are packed to capacity because of people like you, and it is killing other people because there is no more room. Hospitals are so full of non-vaccinated people with COVID-19 that other people are dying of non-COVID related illnesses simply because there aren’t enough beds or staff anymore. Things they maybe wouldn’t have died of otherwise. How many kids with appendicitis have to die because you don’t trust science? How many elderly people who have a stroke? How many people who have a heart attack? This could be your mother, your father, your child, or even you. Please just get the vaccine.
Olivia MacLeod
Rowley