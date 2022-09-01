To the editor:
When I was first pregnant with my first daughter I went to an OBGYN for my initial appointment. While the doctor was perfectly nice, she was hurried and had just about 10 minutes for me. I came away disappointed and told my closest friend, pregnant with her third son, who said “Go to the midwives at the North Shore Birth Center!” I never looked back.
At the North Shore Birth Center, the midwives had time to answer my questions and I felt listened to. I felt part of a team — not just a passive patient – and empowered in my own care and that of my baby-to-be. The receptionists were invariably warm and welcoming, and the very house itself made it clear that birth can be healthy and normal, and doesn’t necessarily have to be a hospital experience. (I also appreciated the connection between the North Shore Birth Center and Beverly Hospital — when that first baby was 15 days overdue, the Birth Center protocol was to deliver her over at the hospital with the midwives, and the continuity of care with the midwives was excellent.)
Now my three daughters are 25, 23, and 20, and they go to the North Shore Birth Center for their own women’s health care with the midwives. I know they receive the same kind of listening, excellent information, and thoughtful dialogue that I did as a mother-to-be, and that they are encouraged to feel empowered in their own health care. (I was really offended by the July 25, 2022 letter from the Beverly Hospital Nursing and Medical Chief Officers, announcing the planned closure of the Birth Center, in which they wrote “… we understand this is … emotional news.” Labeling my reaction to the news as emotional feels like a patronizing dismissal of my level-headed appreciation of the excellent, unique, and important care my family has always received at the North Shore Birth Center.)
On a wider scale, I think the kind of physical, intellectual and emotional care and respect the North Shore Birth Center provides is particularly, vitally, important these days, amidst the swirl around choices women are able to make regarding their own bodies. Clearly there is great community support for the continued thriving existence of the North Shore Birth Center, and I hope Beverly Hospital, under the leadership of Tom Sands, decides to keep it open.
Anne-Seymour St. John,
Gloucester