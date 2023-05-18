To the editor:
I’m an eighth-grade student at Rockport Middle School and I am concerned about our ocean and my future. Pollution is going to hit the next few years, very hard! If we don’t start recycling more, our oceans will turn into dumpsters. People need to stop throwing random pieces of trash onto the ground and into the ocean. During the summer walking on the beach, I’ve personally seen more and more trash on the local beaches in Rockport. I am hoping to spread awareness about plastic pollution so people will pay more attention when throwing something away. It is important that we as a community start to take action so we can continue to keep our beaches clean and safe.
Gretel Marshall
Rockport Middle School