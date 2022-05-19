To the editor:
If you want to get some idea of why the country is in such a mess right now you don’t have to listen to news broadcasts, attach your soul to social media or read the local newspaper. All you have to do is sit on the front steps of our house, which sits on what used to be a quiet residential street, and watch and listen to the cars accelerating by, often occupied by drivers on cell phones. It’s frightening and nerve-wracking to hear them accelerating from whatever intersection they didn’t bother stopping at and watch them speeding by and having to break hard in order to stop less than a block away
Ever since our town put a stop sign at the end of Broadway, drivers have been using residential streets to cut across town to avoid Dock Square. It could be that GPS maps are suggesting cross-town shortcuts to avoid possible delays in the town center. It’s okay to avoid traffic backups but do drivers have to speed up to cover the short cut as fast as possible? It’s a 25 mph speed limit on these narrow streets. Many cars pass our house going 35 mph to 45 mph and faster with no consideration of the effect it has on the safety and emotional impact it has on the neighborhoods that these destination-driven drivers pass through.
The only conclusion that I can come to as a possible explanation for such driving is that they either just don’t care or they are so wrapped up in their need to get where they are going that they see nothing outside their car. They are so distracted by where they want to be that they have no real sense of where they are.
I can easily transfer these same attitudes to the ambitions of many of our news media giants, big business tycoons and elected governmental leaders. The “get-out-of-my-way-because-I-have-places-to-go-and-things-that-are-much-more-important-than-you” attitude is the same as the driver of that car who is in such a hurry speeding by our house.
We are an anxiety-infused population. Mostly self-imposed, it seems. I remember back in the 50s and 60s when the “Keeping up with the Jonses” attitude seemed to determine the purpose of many lives. Now we have to keep up with everything. Not just possessions but what our friends and family are doing at every minute of the day on social media, cramming our heads with as much “data” and news as possible, afraid that we are going to miss out on something and not be able to keep up.
If you want to live that way. Fine. Just don’t do it while you’re driving through this neighborhood. Please slow down.
John Fleming
Rockport