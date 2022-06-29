To the editor,
The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is writing to congratulate the organizers of Gloucester’s Juneteenth celebration: much thanks to Toni Waldron, Miranda Aisling, and the Cape Ann Museum for creating such an offering for the Gloucester community.
It was powerful to read Frederick Douglass’s speech to Congress in 1852, “What, to the American Slave is Your Fourth of July?” It was delightful to see children playing games, making T-shirts and buttons, and getting their faces painted. It was awe-inspiring to see the magnificent quilts of Doris Prouty; it was energizing to hear and see the music and dance performers. But the sum of the day was more than any of its parts; on Juneteenth, the Cape Ann Museum Green hosted a group of vibrant, curious, open-hearted people coming together in all our variation to celebrate freedom.
The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is honored to have been a part of the day, and we look forward to participating again next year. We invite everyone in Gloucester to take our survey regarding your experience of race in the city: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJ5LPBC.
Michea McCaffrey, Co-chair
Nancy Goodman, Co-chair
Gloucester Racial Justice Team