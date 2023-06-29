To the editor:
Legalized gambling, now in Massachusetts, has ruined sports — especially professional sports as seen on television both locally and nationally.
I don’t trust what is going on. We see TV ads for betting while games are being played. You name it — football, hockey, baseball, basketball and even golf.
Fans will and can bet on anything that can occur during a game on their internet devices and use their financial apps to get money from their banking accounts simultaneously. It leads to compulsive gambling and chaos in the families when abused.
One has to question the outcome of events in sports now more than ever. We legislatively now will not be able make public gambling on TV illegal but we should start thinking about it for the future and discussing it before individuals and families are torn apart. We do not want sports to be tainted by the flow of illicit funding.
Philip Celeste
Danvers