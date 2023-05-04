To the editor:
Rockport Selectperson Denise Donnelly did a grave disservice to our community when she criticized Rockport Select Board candidates Frank Favaloro and Jack Porter in a letter to the editor (“Democracy requires participation,” Times, May 3) by signing, not as public citizen, but as a sitting member of the Select Board. I suggest said board, at a minimum, censure her.
As to the substance of her criticism, the attendance at board meetings/town meetings being a prerequisite for running for office would disqualify 99% of the population.
Both of these two fine gentlemen, Jack and Frank, have served the town graciously and, now that time permits, each want to continue serving in another capacity.
Both worked their regular jobs and, when fire-fighting duty called at all hours of the day and night, they responded. Thank you.
And thank you, Ms. Donnelly, for your service.
To quasi-quote the selectperson: “Respectfully, however, a different battle cry might be more suited to her record of civic engagement.” Might I suggest, “Do not use your citizen bestowed title to further your personal opinions.”
Bill Proposki
Rockport