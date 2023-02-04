To the editor,
Brendan Halpin's compelling letter ("Teacher predicted flooding at school") reminds us that 30 years ago, a science teacher warned about climate-change-driven flooding on the site where Gloucester High School was being renovated. She was ignored. Now the school is building a flood barrier, costing $3.5 million dollars ("Prep work begins on Gloucester High flood barrier," Jan. 30).
Thirty years later, scientists continue to warn about the escalating effects of climate change, yet we still burn fossil fuels. We also fail to anticipate the predictable effects: the Seaport district, the "fastest-growing part of Boston" in 2017 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seaport_District) is already flooding.
When will we start to listen to our science teachers?
Susan Donaldson,
Northhampton