To the editor:
Two years of school closures, virtual classes, and mask mandates set our students back two decades in reading and math. Instead of doubling down to remedy this, public schools and teacher unions are ramping up social engineering. The emphasis on trans-gender ideology, white privilege, and Social Emotional Learning is stealing our children’s future.
Time spent preparing children for a prosperous future in the workforce is woefully inadequate. And who suffers most from this — the children, particularly minorities, living in low-income neighborhoods. They are being robbed of an opportunity to advance their standard of living. Forcing low-income families to send their kids to sub-standard schools is immoral and bigoted.
All taxpayers, particularly parents, have a right to expect a proper education that prepares students for a profession or trade with a decent income. Schools are failing our most valuable resource. Traditional merit-based education in academics, sports, and the arts will equip our youth to succeed in this complicated and often frightening world. Parents should be able to choose the school they feel is best for their children. Let the money follow the student.
Democrats like Rep. Seth Moulton favor the unions and oppose school choice, continually telling us all that is needed is more money. That hasn’t worked.
The Republican candidate for the 6th District congressional seat is Bob May, and he supports school choice and parental rights. Bob May deserves your consideration.
Laura Tamagno,
Marblehead