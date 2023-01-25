To the editor,
You don't have to be very poor to not be able to afford housing in Greater Boston. As a matter of fact, it's possible that you could still, otherwise, afford yacht clubs and political friends.
" Gloucester is nice, especially in the summer ..."
So, here comes the TOD, "Transit Oriented Development," barreling down the tracks of the MBTA, reeking of "free money" and "political correctness." Are we so provincial as to rush to embrace it with open arms?
So it seems: our heritage and culture sucked beneath the wheels of the commuter rail.
Hilary Frye
Gloucester