To the editor:
Congressman Seth Moulton held a town hall in Newburyport on Monday, and despite the best efforts of his Republican opponent Bob May, he discussed the issues efficiently with the people and held a healthy dialogue. Contrary to the beliefs of his opponents that he is not bipartisan, according to The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, which tracks bipartisanship in Congress, Moulton is routinely one of the most bipartisan members, in the top third during this current session of Congress, and often in the top 10% of members.
We know that Moulton, since being elected, has a proven track record of bipartisanship. He knows the value of reaching across the aisle to work with Republican members of Congress, because, in order to make real change, we have to work together as Americans to get the job done.
Another supposed “issue” that his Republican opponent brought up was that of LGBTQ members of our community. While getting audibly laughed at, May accused Seth of “hypersexualizing children.” What he really meant was Seth is accepting of LGBTQ+ kids — as any decent person should. This was just a baseless, desperate attack, and it proves once again that May has no idea what issues actually matter to voters outside his Trump-supporting base.
This town hall reaffirmed for me and many others that Moulton is the best person for the job.
Haven Doud,
Gloucester High School