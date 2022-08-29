To the editor: I am writing in response to Carolyn Stewart’s letter “What Ferrante has done for the city,” published Thursday, Aug. 25. There is no doubt that the funds that Ann-Margaret and the Democrats have secured for the City of Gloucester are to the benefit of all. It seems as if, in Carolyn’s mind, such an end justifies any means. In other words, it doesn’t matter if there is a seriously flawed process on the road to procuring funds as long as we get the funds. I believe both the process AND the results are important.
My understanding of Nat Mulcahy’s concern about process has to do with transparency. Not only is Massachusetts the only state in the nation that prevents citizens from finding out how representatives vote in committee, but Ann-Margaret does not support making that information public. Why? The way things are now, representatives can tell constituents that they support a particular bill, then vote against it with impunity. This is not a good way to operate a democratic government.
Nat is advocating that all votes be public. Given a similar number of years on Beacon Hill, he will deliver as much to our district as Ann-Margaret has been able to do. The advantage is that he will deliver having advocated for full disclosure of his every vote.
Please check out his informative website at http://votemulcahy.com/home/.
Nancy Goodman, Rockport