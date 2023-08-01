To the editor:
In response to the article titled “Councilor’s absence raises questions” (Times, July 27), I would like to come to the defense of Councilor Jamie O’Hara. I may not be the sharpest knife in the rack, but am able to recognize a politically malicious attack when I see one. There are several members of our City Council that would like nothing better than to see Councilor O’Hara chastised or disqualified from serving knowing that he is one of the few voices of reason on an overly progressive council. His “common sense” approach to the issues that face our city is anathema to some and a breath of fresh air to those who feel that the present council is pushing Gloucester in the direction of being just another Boston suburb.
I’ve called this lovely island home for 23 years, and in all that time the only governing official that ever had the courtesy to knock on my door and ask how I felt about any issue concerning the city was Jamie O’Hara. Truth be told, his home is Gloucester; if his employment has made it necessary to take up temporary residence elsewhere to earn a living, so be it. His attendance at council and board meetings is exemplary. His voting record mirrors the wishes of his constituency, he has no hidden agenda and has never failed to pick up the phone or to reply to any inquiry or comment I have ever made. I can’t make that claim for all members of the council.
If Councilor O’Hara says his absence is temporary, then I believe him. He is an exceptional city councilor who deserves our support.
Gary Thober
Gloucester