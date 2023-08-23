To the editor:
The question has been asked: Has City Councilor Jamie O'Hara's work travel ever negatively impacted his performance and duties here?
In the many decades that I have lived in Gloucester, I have needed to contact city councilors for some information and/or help. Jamie O'Hara has been remarkably, and consistently, prompt, knowledgeable, and helpful in response.
It's so clear that he cares about this city, and the people who live here. He works to resolve problems, openly and fairly. We live in a time of dangerous divisions, so effective City Council members like Jamie O'Hara are more valuable to us than ever.
So my answer is, no: his work travel is not an issue, and he should be resoundingly re-elected because he is an outstanding city councilor.
Sara Wester
Gloucester