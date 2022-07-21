To the editor:
Managing our leftover paint will be a lot easier if our state Legislature passes H938, “An Act Relative to Paint Recycling.” This legislation would establish a convenient statewide paint collection and recycling program for Massachusetts residents and businesses and is supported by the paint industry. This bill covers all architectural paint, including oil based and latex paint, primers, varnishes, sealers, shellacs and stains!
H 938 is consistent with paint stewardship laws passed in 10 other states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine and New York. This is the fifth legislative session that this bill has been filed in Massachusetts.
It is a no brainer! Most of the paint that is sold today is latex/acrylic paint, which is not hazardous. Leftover latex paint should be dried completely before put in the trash. Oil-based paint and other oil-based products need to be brought to a household hazardous waste collection, which may be easy depending on where you live.
This legislation is known as extended producer responsibility (EPR). EPR holds manufacturers responsible for the life cycle of their products. EPR is foundational to achieving a circular economy — resources to resources versus our current linear model of take, make, use and dispose. H938 is one of three EPR bills now in House Ways and Means. The other EPR bills cover packaging and mattresses. Mattresses will be banned from disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1, 2022.
Please contact House Ways and Means to let them know that we need paint EPR passed.
Sharon Byrne Kishida,
Rockport