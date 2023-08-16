To the editor:
I have noted that recent letters to this paper have expressed an understandable concern regarding the maintenance of “private roads” in our city. Unfortunately, these letters have contained not only misinformation but a complete lack of understanding of the status of private roads as covered under Massachusetts General Laws in Chapters 40, 81, 82 and 84. I would suggest that a reading of these somewhat straightforward chapters would help in understanding, that under the circumstances described in these General Laws, the mayor and the city would violate the law by using taxpayer funds to maintain “private roads.” Additionally, not too get to deep into the application and interpretation of the Massachusetts General Laws, I would recommend reading “Massachusetts Streets and Ways for Surveyors” and turn to Pages 29 and 30. There the finding that “Private Ways and Statutory Private Ways are maintained at the expense of the abutter” is clearly explained.
The City of Gloucester has for almost a decade not allocated funds nor directed the Department of Public Works to repair certain conditions on private roads ... i.e. potholes.
This situation has obviously seen these smaller potholes degrade into massive road deterioration.
Again, the Massachusetts General Laws prohibit taxpayer or city monies to be used for paving private roads with few, if any, exceptions.
I believe after reading articles in your paper that Mayor Greg Verga has directed substantial amounts of funds for public roads — up from $60,000 to $350,000 in the last two city budgets.
He did keep his promise to look into the Gloucester private road issue by appointing a Working Group that included residents who are private road abutters, to review (the above mentioned) state laws and city ordinances to see exactly what the options are for our city as it relates to the repair of private ways.
The committee’s findings that are available on the city website (https://bit.ly/47tN7W5) confirm the limitations on the city and did offer some suggestions that are being considered by the City Council. While there is still no clear path to allow spending public funds on private ways, I believe that Mayor Verga continues to search for creative ways to address the issue.
From my point of view it seems that the mayor and the city has done what it can and maybe is pushing the envelope a bit to help the abutters on private roads.
Harry Hoglander
Gloucester