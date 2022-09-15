To the editor:
As a Gloucester resident and former Peace Corps volunteer — very far back in the day, I was a secondary-school teacher in Kenya from 1968 to 1970 — I was delighted to read that Barbara Dennie will be going to Colombia among the first group of new volunteers since the pandemic ("Gloucester teacher to be among first Peace Corps volunteers to ship out since 2020," Aug. 19)
.
Gloucester has had a long tradition of providing Peace Corps volunteers, of all ages, to many different parts of the world. One remembers the ever-admirable Peggy Sibley, who was a volunteer in Jamaica in the midst of her lifetime of service to Gloucester.
One of the best ways we can support Ms. Dennie and this new generation of volunteers is making sure Congress passes the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act, comprehensive legislation that strengthens Peace Corps programs and support for volunteers as they get back to work. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is a co-sponsor of this legislation, and I hope that he and U.S. Sens. Ed. Markey and Elizabeth Warren do all they can to make sure this legislation passes this year.
George Rosen,
Gloucester