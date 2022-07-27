To the editor:
Cape Ann Animal Aid is proud to announce that it recently was approved as a Veterinary Provider with the Massachusetts Animal Fund.
This fund is administered by the Department of Agricultural Resources with the assistance of an advisory committee. The fund’s mission is to end animal homelessness in Massachusetts and to support local animals in need. This program is primarily funded by the voluntary tax check off (Line 33f) on the Massachusetts resident income tax form.
As a Veterinary Partner, Cape Ann Animal Aid is able to assist Gloucester Animal Control with helping low-income pet owners apply for free spay/neuter vouchers through the Mass Animal Fund program. Pet owners who already have a voucher from this program can contact Cape Ann Animal Aid to schedule their Mass Animal Fund spay/neuter surgery.
Cape Ann Animal Aid accepted vouchers and provided spay and neuter surgery for four owned pets in the first three weeks after officially becoming Veterinary Providers with the Mass Animal Fund.
If you or someone you know has a financial need and has a dog or cat who needs to be spayed or neutered, more information about the program can be found www.capeannanimalaid.org/resources.html, which leads you to the government site, www.mass.gov/service-details/spayneuter-voucher-program.
Jennifer Dobson,
Cape Ann Animal Aid