To the editor:
Having read James McKenna’s odd mix of isolationist rhetoric, Putin propaganda and Yellow Peril scaremongering in the Times' Letters to the Editor section on Feb. 5, I felt compelled to respond with the following:
• Don’t really care about elite Davos chapeaus when I can buy winter gear for soldiers at Ukrainian Aid Ops.
• Alliances with the tyrant regimes of North Korea and Iran signal desperation, not strength.
• Governments are talking about war because this is the biggest war in Europe since 1945.
• Europe has never been more united since Russia’s illegal invasion.
• Sanctions by nature work slowly; HIMARS fly faster.
• If Russia’s supply of ammo is endless, why are they pulling 40-year-old shells out of mothballs?
• Germany is sending over eighty tanks to Ukraine.
• France is sending AMX 10-RC armored vehicles to Ukraine.
• The US pledging almost a battalion’s worth of the best heavy tank in the world is more Patton then pyrrhic.
• Ukrainian losses are an estimated 100,000, which is horrible. Estimated Russian losses are 180,000 to 270,000, many lost in human wave attacks by untrained convict conscripts, which is even more horrible. Guess what would stop all the killing? Russian forces retreating back to Russia.
• Putin’s forces have attacked a sovereign state in an unprovoked invasion. They deliberately target and destroy non-military facilities, execute civilians, rape women, forcibly deport children and impose cultural “Russification” policies aimed at eliminating Ukrainian identity. Is there a word for that? Yes. It’s genocide.
Rob Fitzgibbon
Essex