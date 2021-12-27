To the editor:
There is a new zoning proposal that will go to City Council as early as January. It has been approved by the Planning Board, and is moving forward relatively unnoticed and with little opposition.
The result could have a major impact. The proposal includes, among many other changes, raising building height limits and shrinking lot sizes in most neighborhoods, and “by-right” permitting that streamlines the process. The Planning Board claims that these changes are not significant. We need to know more.
The ordinance is intended to address at our affordable housing dilemma. But it does not, a fact confirmed by the Planning Board itself. The board has put great effort into implementing changes, in large part being led by state mandates (or are they guidelines?). Coming from the state, we can assume that one size does not fit all and we must design a package that better fits Gloucester and its neighborhoods.
Joshua McCabe, in a letter to the Gloucester Daily Times on Dec. 13, notes that, as stated in our housing production plan, half of the homeowners and renters in our town are “cost-burdened.” Agreed. He concludes that the solution is clear: producing more housing options is the only way to make Gloucester more affordable, and therefore the “common sense reduction” of larger lot sizes will create much needed space for more housing. It’s not that simple. It may work in some neighborhoods, could destroy others, and would result in a dramatic change for the entire city. Again, we need to know more.
This trickle-down idea that simply building more homes will solve the problem is wishful thinking. It will support developers and homeowners looking to maximize their investment on every square foot of land available, but it could be hard on neighbors and neighborhoods. It does not directly address the problem.
Change is good, but we are faced with a complicated and important issue that needs to more fully understood. An opportunity to learn more will be available at the Planning and Development Committee’s video presentation on Zoom on Jan. 5. If we don’t like what we are hearing, we must raise our voices, talk to our ward councilors, and get involved. We have an opportunity to be heard and should not let it pass.
Dennis McGurk
Gloucester