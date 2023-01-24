To the editor:
Rockport’s Special Town Meeting on Jan. 18 demonstrated once again that zoning is confusing to most of us. And it arouses strong passions among all of us. For good reason, too. We are lucky enough to live in a spectacularly beautiful part of the world, and as stewards of this unique place, we have a special responsibility to ensure that we preserve all that makes it special while also adapting to the times in a responsible manner.
The matter of affordable housing in particular has engendered a great deal of discussion — and misinformation. I hope to set the record straight on a few matters here:
- We are in the midst of a housing crisis in Massachusetts. Massachusetts has among the highest, and fastest growing, home prices and rents of any state in the nation.
- The reason Massachusetts is experiencing this crisis is manifold, but one major factor is the scarcity of housing units. It’s Economics 101: supply drives price. Fewer units of any commodity results in higher prices.
- The Housing Choice law passed by the state Legislature is not an affordable housing law. It is a law that is intended to foster the building of more housing units, thereby increasing the number of available housing units across the state. The goal is to drive down price by increasing supply, which should make housing more affordable.
For all the emotion and passion on display at last week’s meeting — and at the May Special Meeting — it’s clear that we all come to this discussion with a deep love for our community and an equally deep fear. Fear that the forces of change are out of our control and will steal away from us all that makes this place precious.
I humbly invite all of you who feel strongly about these matters to attend some Planning Board meetings. Every Planning Board member is a volunteer who lives in Rockport. They are not professional planners or developers, and they have no personal, financial or other interest in the outcome of the zoning changes they propose. They approach this subject with the same passion for this town that each of you possesses. As the Select Board liaison to the Planning Board and as a previous member of the Planning Board, I attended every meeting where these matters were discussed, as well as all three public hearings.
Your town is run by hard-working, well-meaning volunteers. They are not intentionally misleading voters, and they have no ulterior agenda.
Let’s recognize our common love for this place and approach this subject with recognition of this basic fact.
Denise Donnelly,
Member, Rockport Select Board