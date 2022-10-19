To the editor:
It’s easy to register to vote!
New voters can register at their town or city clerk’s office during business hours. Or register online at the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx.htm. Either way will probably take you 10 minutes, if that.
If you’re not sure you’re registered, check with your city or town clerk or the website above. Registration of new voters for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election closes on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. in person, 11:59 p.m. online.
Your vote makes a difference!
Nan Andrew,
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann,
Gloucester