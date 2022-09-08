To the editor:
I would like to ask the writer whose letter "Whose cult? What fascism?" was published Sept. 8 if encouraging and attempting a coup are also the types of "annoying rhetoric" that he excuses for the results he desires?
I wonder how far supporters are willing to go in pursuit of the fantasy that has been offered. We have already seen on live TV, assault of the Capitol police and occupation of the Capitol building. Substantial evidence of attempts to overthrow the presidential election.
And now we have an issue of secret documents being hidden away, and attacks on the FBI and Justice Department that Donald Trump tried to weaponize against his enemies and to stay in office. There seems to be a special standard that applies to him, and a different one he applies to others.
I abhor much of the conservative agenda, and the manipulation and "at any cost" tactics to retain power by Republicans at the national and state levels. I intend to vote and to work through the democratic and legal structure put in place in the 1789 Constitution, and carried forward forward by peaceful transitions of administrations for 230 years.
You may not like the label, but the tactics resemble fascist movements that are well known to all. If the label fits, wear it.
So I ask the writer again, what is your limit?
Ronald Wilson,
Gloucester