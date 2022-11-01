To the editor:
Who woke up on the wrong side of logic, of truth? (“In 13 days, future of US will be forged — for better or worse,” Times editorial, Oct. 26)
Your editorial says:
Only Democrats are worthy of our vote and if they do win, the Republican will deny the election results. But if the Republicans win, the Democrats will be fine. Only Republicans are election deniers. Dems good. Conservatives bad. Say you. Humm. Google “150 Democrats who deny elections.”
Bush won the electoral college but lost the popular vote. Say you. What is the “but” for? Winning the electoral college IS how we elect our president.
The Jan. 6th riot killed a member of law enforcement. Say you. Wikipedia quotes the coroner saying Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day from natural causes. Those of you who remember, as I did, being told of his being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher can now see what inaccurate reporting can do to our memory and all the erroneous conclusions that we drew from that supposed fact.
Militia in Arizona posted near a polling site scared off voters. Say you. It was one drop box, not a polling place, being secured from ballot harvesters who the militia thought rightly or wrongly had evil intent. A judge recently ruled that such monitoring does not reach the level of a threat to voting.
The Jan. 6th hearings would be disbanded by a Republican majority in the House. Say you. If the people elect a Republican majority, then that majority rules. How is this a threat to democracy? As opposed to the current hearings which offer no cross examination of witnesses, no rebuttal witnesses and waiting two weeks before the election to finally subpoena Trump.
Support for Ukraine would be lessened under a Republican Congress. Say you. The latest vote in the House on aid to Ukraine was 368 to approve and 57 to not. Even unanimity in the potential red wave against such support, doubling the no vote, would hardly make a difference. Peace and not ever-funding the war effort should be the end game. Last April there was a peace proposal in the works but a change in the West’s goal from peace to regime change in Russia cancelled that.
Lastly and more importantly, the tone of your editorial was one of “them and us,” of your side is right and the other is evil. We can and should have differences of opinion and at the same time respect the goodness and intelligence of the other side. To say that, if one side is repudiated in an election, the country’s unity is lost or we are “Dis-united” is not productive nor true. In a democracy, the repudiated side licks its wounds, hones its message, and prepares for the next election to win over the American people.
Bill Proposki,
Rockport