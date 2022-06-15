To the editor,
The breaching of our democracy by a killer mob on Jan. 6, 2021, is now being retold in chilling detail by the Jan. 6 Committee of the current Congress. What happened on that January day in 2021, allegedly orchestrated by Donald Trump, then the president of the United States, will be remembered by Americans as long as this democracy lives, as fervently as Gettysburg is and the words are that were spoken there by another Republican president — though we remember him and those words with honor.
Our experiment with freedom began in 1776 and, with few exceptions, grew for more than 200 succeeding years. Almost 200 years later, in 1970, Kris Kristofferson wrote a song, "Bobby McGee and Me," including the words "freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose." Maybe ... but there are, there have to be, limits to that freedom.
In my opinion, we, in this country, have exceeded those limits. We are being choked on our way to suffocation by our obsession with individualism at the expense of community. When I hear NRA leaders and hard-right Americans say that, in this country, in order to stay free, we need to accept mass shootings, including the shredding of the bodies of schoolchildren and teachers, or shoppers in markets, I bristle with anger and disbelief.
No, we do not.
When, in 1648, the Treaty of Westphalia ended the Thirty Year War, kingdoms were, for the first time, replaced by sovereign countries. Countries needed governments and governments needed established responsibilities, none of which were and are more important than the protection of their people. (Which, by the way, ought to include health care!)
We live in a nation blessed with a large portfolio of human rights but no right, including the right to bear arms, should ever exceed the right of a living individual, adult or child, to live.
To continue to live in this free country, we must honor the freedoms with which we live by understanding and respecting the responsibilities that come with that freedom so that we do not become a country where freedom becomes just another word for everything to lose.
Warren Salinger,
Rockport