To the editor:

I totally agree with Lois Muzio’s opinion article (Letter: Community House is not a senior center, Nov. 21) regarding the Community House in Rockport.

I am a Rockport resident and it is galling to enter the COMMUNITY HOUSE to vote, get a vaccine, attend a Garden Club presentation and see an open laptop with a sign saying “ Welcome to the Senior Center.” That is not the building’s name! The building is the Rockport Community House … for all Rockport residents.

The Senior Center is NOT the name of the building, nor was it ever intended to be its sole occupant or user.

Cynthia Galas Johnson,

Rockport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you