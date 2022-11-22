To the editor:
I totally agree with Lois Muzio’s opinion article (Letter: Community House is not a senior center, Nov. 21) regarding the Community House in Rockport.
I am a Rockport resident and it is galling to enter the COMMUNITY HOUSE to vote, get a vaccine, attend a Garden Club presentation and see an open laptop with a sign saying “ Welcome to the Senior Center.” That is not the building’s name! The building is the Rockport Community House … for all Rockport residents.
The Senior Center is NOT the name of the building, nor was it ever intended to be its sole occupant or user.
Cynthia Galas Johnson,
Rockport