To the editor:
This year the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, in the interest of fostering democracy (little d), has worked to help engage and inform voters; not just Democrats but any voters, be they enrolled in a party or independent (known in Massachusetts as unenrolled). During the primaries we hosted forums for the Essex County sheriff candidates and the district attorney candidates. After the primaries we shifted our focus to ballot questions and held a forum on ballot Question 1 (the Fair Share Amendment, also known as the millionaires tax), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVvs3vtVaHw. Both speakers made compelling arguments. Our committee decided to meet and review the points made. We did this this past Saturday and reviewed three other ballot questions
In the end, following a fruitful conversation, the RDTC voted to officially endorse a Yes vote for ballot Questions 1, 2, 3 and 4. I'm writing because during our discussion it became clear that even some members of our community who are engaged and well informed voters were confused about the wording of some questions. I wish we had time to do forums on all the ballot questions, but since early voting has already begun and the Election Day is next week, I am writing to share our decisions on the ballot questions. It is our hope that our committee's endorsement of the four ballot questions may help people with their decisions.
We encourage everyone to get out and vote and are hoping for a voter turnout that will make it clear to all that we are proud to live in a democracy.
Nathaniel Mulcahy,
Chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee