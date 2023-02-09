To the editor,
This is an open letter sent to the Rockport Board of Selectmen:
It is long past the time to put COVID-19 precautions away for good.
I am in mourning for the Rockport I used to know. I’ve lived here since 1964 when I married a Rockporter. The town was an oasis, everyone cared about the town, welcomed new neighbors, helped where they could. Town meetings were an education in democracy and made even better with the dry wit of the moderators. But during these past seven years — the last three years especially — I’ve witnessed neighbor against neighbor and friendships strained. Snide remarks and derogatory statements have become more common. We’ve been divided into us versus them by politics and COVID-19, political signs and masks, Democrat and Republican. This cannot continue. The worst of COVID-19 is behind us and we need to get rid of the reminders. You were elected to lead. It’s time to take up that mantle with courage and reject the fear that COVID-19 generated. Many other states, cities, and towns have moved on. Now it’s time for Rockport to do so. Why do I say this?
Town halls should be welcoming. What is the first thing you see on entering Rockport Town Hall … a “covid washing station”! If you’re not careful you’ll knock it over. It’s time to get rid of it or at the very least move it against the wall. It leads people to believe you think they are a walking bag of germs ready to infect the town employees. Really? I’m sure that’s not the impression you want to leave. The ubiquitous Plexiglas is another issue — see-through barriers. Have you been to a restaurant lately? How many still have Plexiglas all around everything? A vision appears of those poor kids in the individual tents playing their instruments at band practice two years ago. It’s time to move on from COVID-19.
But the most glaring symptom of clinging to the fear engendered by COVID-19, and the reason this letter is warranted, was the awful Town Meeting of two weeks ago. I have to admit I was expecting the auditorium where special meetings have been held before with its comfortably cushioned seats. But, NO, instead it was held in the gym on a 43 degree January night, with windows open, with no discernable heat, and metal folding chairs. That was horrendous! What were you thinking? I asked at Town Hall and was told COVID-19 was the reason. Are you still eating at restaurants outdoors in January? People began leaving around 7. I lasted till 7:45. I could not believe that those conditions were even suggested at this time, let alone approved by you.
The world has moved on and it’s time Rockport does too! The immune-compromised have learned what to do. The rest of us should be treated as reasonable adults capable of making our own health decisions. We are facing many problems and need strong leadership. You have my backing for moving on.
I’ve enclosed an abstract of a study, “Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses,” Jefferson, T. 2023, on the use of masks. It makes for very interesting reading. The full study can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3DXKjDs
Elizabeth B. Pool
Rockport