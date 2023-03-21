To the editor,
Rodenticides are toxic to wildlife. They are targeted mainly to kill mice, rats, chipmunks, squirrels and other small animals. Their deaths occur between four days and two weeks after ingesting the rodenticide.
As they weaken they are easy bait for non-targeted animals, such as owls, possums, hawks, eagles and vultures, whom upon ingesting their carcasses poison themselves.
A bald eagle was found dead on a local Gloucester beach last week. A medical analysis proved that its death was caused by rodenticide. My neighbor, on Sunday, found two dead red tail hawks at Fresh Water Cove. The cause was not medically analyzed, but suspected.
Additionally, one study of a Massachusetts wildlife clinic had found that all 43 dead redtail hawks admitted had anticoagulant rodenticides present in their liver tissues.
The above is enough evidence to stop using rodenticides. Our wild animals are so dear to us. Why take the risk of poisoning the small and the large, the earthbound and those that take flight?
Susan Field,
Gloucester