To the editor,
What is is it with so many so-called Republicans these days?
Why are so many not only averse to facts and the truth, but to reality itself?
Many of us, Democrats, Independents, and even some “Never Trump Republicans,” rolled our eyes and chuckled when Kelly Anne Conway, a former senior aide to Donald Trump, tried to tell us about the validity of “alternative facts” in 2017.
She coined the phrase to give credence to her boss’s false and ludicrous claims that the crowds gathered to watch his 2017 inauguration were the largest crowds ever assembled for such an event.
Little did we realize in 2017 that, seven years later, “alternative facts,” bizarre conspiracy theories, and bold-faced lies would become the stock and trade of the political party in which my maternal grandfather once took great pride.
Who among us could have imagined that, in seven short years, the party of Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation would devolve into a party of white supremacists, fundamentalist Christian nationalists, treasonous insurrectionists, and, yes, neo-fascists?
How did such a once great political party get hijacked and become dominated by a base that is as fanatically and blindly loyal to Donald Trump as the cult members of the People’s Temple were to Jim Jones in the 1970s?
HOW did that happen?
There is not enough space on the Gloucester Daily Times’ op-ed page to even attempt to answer that question.
That is why I recommend people alarmed by the direction in which Donald Trump’s cult of personality, its enablers in the right-wing media, the Christian nationalist and white supremacist movements, and some extremely wealthy, far right, individual and corporate interests, who are trying to take the country, read Columbia journalism professor Anne Nelson’s eye-opening and unnerving book, “Shadow Network; Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right”.
It explains a lot, including why I, as a gay man, was mistaken thinking the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic was raging, would be the scariest times I would ever live through.
If the Radical Right succeeds in implementing the political, social, and legal agenda that Nelson describes in her book, an agenda they have been steadily and stealthily advancing for more than four decades, the coming years are going to be far more scary for LGBT Americans than the 1980s ever were.
The better part of a century ago, a young John Kennedy penned a book titled, “Why England Slept.”
In it, he chronicled Great Britain’s failure to recognize the threat the fascism creeping across the European continent posed to democracy.
Wake up America!
The parallels may not be exact, but there are enough similarities in the U.S. today to what JFK described in “Why England Slept” that, to ignore those similarities puts American “small l, small d” liberal democracy in great peril — very great peril indeed.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
and Puerto Viejo de Limon,
Costa Rica