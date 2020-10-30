To the editor:
Like clockwork every four years, just a few days before a presidential election, Mr. Kolackovsky’s letter appears in the Gloucester Daily Times (“Dishonesty in the Democratic Party,” Oct. 28). This after four years of the most dishonest administration ever to govern this country, with more than 22,000 lies credited to this president and countless members of his administration convicted of crimes, some of them still in jail. I am reminded of something my parents taught me when I was still quite young, that people living in glass houses probably should not be throwing stones.
As to his every-four-year diatribe against socialism, year after year people all over the world feel that the Scandinavian countries (democratic with a heavy dose of socialism) are the best places to live with universal health care for all with longer life expectancies and better health outcomes and education, often free, for all as well. The U.S. is ranked number 10 or lower.
So to folks who rail against socialism, I always say that you surely have torn up your Social Security and Medicare cards (both socialist programs). I hope you don’t drive cars built in Detroit by an automobile industry bailed out by the U.S. government (socialist program) or fly in airplanes built by Boeing, or other companies bailed out by the U.S. government (socialist program).
I add my name to the millions, many longtime Republicans, who hope that in the next few days our country will end our four-year long withdrawal from the world and resume our place in world leadership for which many of us have worn our country’s uniform and too many of us have died.
Warren Salinger
Rockport