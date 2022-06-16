To the editor,
We at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church want to thank our Cape Ann neighbors for their generous support of the Socks and Underwear Drive which ended on Memorial Day. We collected or purchased using cash donations more than 300 undergarments and over 500 pairs of socks. Last week we delivered them to Pathways for Children and the Grace Center. Pathways, which received all the children’s items, is a local nonprofit providing education and support to low income families. The Grace Center, which will distribute all the adult items, is a local nonprofit providing day services to adults who are homeless or in need of support.
Two local clothing stores, Nelson’s in Gloucester and the John Tarr Store in Rockport, supported our drive by collecting donated items, offering sales, and making their own generous gifts. Members of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport filled their own bin with donations. Lucille Amero, Karen Watson and Paulette Dusossoit of the Gloucester church volunteered their time to purchase and sort the piles of collected items. You, the residents of Cape Ann, did all the rest.
As co-organizers of the Socks and Underwear Drive, on behalf of our congregation, we thank you. We are inspired by and grateful for your generosity.
Holly Tanguay,
Kate Ruzecki,
Board of Trustees members,
Gloucester Unitarian
Universalist Church