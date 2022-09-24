To the editor:
Gordon Baird’s recent missive (“The city you lose might be your own,” Sept., 18) about the horrors of our so-called socialist government ramming through development in the Transit Overlay District (akin to the situation in Ukraine??!), which will in his mind forever doom our beloved city to becoming just another (fill in the blank), is straight up NIMCism.
Why not in “my” city? Dense, smart, urban growth can be both sensible and desirable. As the breakdown of the natural world continues unabated some of us will have a choice (many of us will not): to fortify our private enclaves (fences, surveillance, fear, isolation) or to share resources responsibly. The TOD should provide the opportunity to consolidate infrastructure, increase housing stock, use environmentally sustainable building materials and methods, reduce reliance on cars, and create a more vibrant city center. Some of us might even flock from the outer edges of the island to be part of this urban oasis.
Yes, let’s be very wary of developers flush with public and private money who cruise in and make fast work of it (consider the blight of development that is Gloucester Crossing), but let’s not let that dictate the conversation.
Gordon’s rallying cry reminds us all to speak up, so thank you for that.
Meredith Anderson,
Gloucester