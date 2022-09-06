To the editor:
The Student Debt Forgiveness Program is reckless and unfair. Our elected officials tell us that forgiving between $300 million and $450 billion in student debt makes sense for the American people. They say students who borrow money for college without a plan for paying it back deserve a bailout, the 60% of Americans who don’t have a college education should foot the bill for the 40% who do, and the men and women of the military who traded four years of service for tuition relief are being treated equitably. If that’s not enough, we are expected to believe the plan is not inflationary and it's a mere coincidence that it is appearing a few months before a midterm election. Really? Does any of this make sense or ring true?
And, let’s not forget the role our four-year universities play in the foolishness. They benefit from tax-exempt status, have bloated administrative staffs and construction budgets, charge tuitions which far outpace inflation, and often have large, ever increasing endowments. In 2021, for example, Harvard’s endowment was over $40 billion and the total for the top 10 universities was north of $200 billion. Heck, even UMass had an endowment of $1.2 billion.
What should we do about the situation? Less complacency and more independent thinking would be a good place to start. And we should agree to hold our elected representatives accountable for implementing programs and policies that work for all citizens, not just a chosen few.
Kim Meader,
Gloucester